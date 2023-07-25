Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 1804.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1819.75 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's open price was 1802.6 and the close price was 1804.9. The stock reached a high of 1842.45 and a low of 1793.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 119,455.12 crore. The 52-week high for Grasim is 1839.3 and the 52-week low is 1400.64. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,316 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1804.9 yesterday

On the last day of Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 24,316. The closing price of the shares was 1804.9.

