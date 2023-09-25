Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1911.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1904.55 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1900.65 and closed at 1911.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1928.2, while the lowest price was 1888.5. The company's market capitalization is 125,583.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1988.75, and the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 12,354 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1904.55, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1911.25

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1904.55, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -6.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and has experienced a net decrease of 6.7 points.

25 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1911.6 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the last day of Grasim BSE had a volume of 12,354 shares and closed at a price of 1911.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.