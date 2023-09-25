Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1900.65 and closed at ₹1911.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1928.2, while the lowest price was ₹1888.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹125,583.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1988.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The stock had a trading volume of 12,354 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1904.55, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -6.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and has experienced a net decrease of 6.7 points.
