Grasim Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 1828.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1828.65 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1812.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1842.65 and a low of ₹1812.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹120,039.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1842.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1477.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 9886 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:00:35 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1828.65 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, there were 0 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹1828.65.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!