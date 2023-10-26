Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at 1852, down -1.38% from yesterday's 1877.95

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1900 and closed at ₹1900.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1920.6, while the lowest was ₹1869.25. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹123,224.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the day was 9342 shares.
The closing price of Grasim stock today was ₹1852, which represents a percent change of -1.38. The net change in the stock price was -25.95, indicating a decrease from the previous day's closing price of ₹1877.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
Grasim Industries stock had a low price of ₹1839.8 and a high price of ₹1873.3 for the current day.
Grasim, a stock with a spot price of 1850.65, currently has a bid price of 1848.15 and an offer price of 1849.4. The offer quantity stands at 475, while the bid quantity is 950. Open interest for Grasim is recorded at 1493875.
The 52-week low price of Grasim Industries Ltd stock is 1527.05, while the 52-week high price is 2022.
As of the current data, the price of Grasim stock is ₹1847.3. It has experienced a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -30.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Grasim at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.3 (-28.72%) & ₹0.05 (-98.59%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 26 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹1860.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1840.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.1 (+141.3%) & ₹2.6 (+62.5%) respectively.
|Ultratech Cement
|8219.1
|-39.35
|-0.48
|8750.0
|6371.8
|237274.2
|Grasim Industries
|1851.2
|-26.75
|-1.42
|2021.95
|1528.0
|121894.19
|Shree Cement
|25491.05
|-180.05
|-0.7
|27284.85
|21000.0
|91973.62
|Ambuja Cements
|411.4
|-6.3
|-1.51
|598.15
|315.3
|81689.44
|Dalmia Bharat
|2008.9
|-45.95
|-2.24
|2424.4
|1515.5
|37662.93
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is ₹1851.65 with a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -26.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.4% and the net change is a decrease of ₹26.3.
The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is ₹1839.8, while the high price is ₹1873.3.
Grasim, currently trading at a spot price of 1844.85, has a bid price of 1842.9 and an offer price of 1843.9. The offer quantity stands at 475 shares, while the bid quantity is 950 shares. The stock's open interest is recorded at 1,469,175.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1846.75. There has been a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.2, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹31.2.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1949.85
|10 Days
|1960.40
|20 Days
|1938.23
|50 Days
|1882.40
|100 Days
|1829.05
|300 Days
|1742.27
Top active call options for Grasim at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.95 (-17.3%) & ₹0.2 (-94.37%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1860.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1840.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.75 (+177.17%) & ₹3.1 (+93.75%) respectively.
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is ₹1855.25 with a percent change of -1.21. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹22.7.
The low price of Grasim Industries stock today was ₹1847.3 and the high price was ₹1873.3.
Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1859.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 1857.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1858.55. The offer quantity stands at 475, while the bid quantity is higher at 950. The open interest for Grasim is 1,644,925.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1858.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.02. This translates to a net change of -19.15.
Top active call options for Grasim at 26 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.2 (-22.49%) & ₹0.15 (-95.77%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 26 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹1880.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1860.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.1 (+117.67%) & ₹11.6 (+152.17%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is ₹1847.3, while the high price is ₹1873.3.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1855.75. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹22.2.
Grasim stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1864. The bid price is 1858.8 and the offer price is 1861.15. The stock has a bid quantity of 475 and an offer quantity of 950. The open interest for Grasim is 1629250.
Grasim Industries stock's low price today is ₹1852, while the high price is ₹1873.3.
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1870.6, which represents a decrease of -0.39% in percentage change. This translates to a net change of -7.35 in the stock price.
Top active call options for Grasim at 26 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-88.24%) & ₹0.05 (-80.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 26 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1880.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1860.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.65 (+41.77%) & ₹5.65 (+22.83%) respectively.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1871.95, which represents a decrease of 0.32% from the previous day. The net change is -6, indicating a slight decline in the stock value.
The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is ₹1852, while the high price is ₹1872.05.
Grasim's spot price is currently at 1858.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 1856.2, while the offer price is 1858.0. The offer quantity stands at 1900, and the bid quantity is 475. The stock's open interest is at 1598375.
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1857.9. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -20.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹20.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.91%
|3 Months
|6.32%
|6 Months
|10.49%
|YTD
|8.93%
|1 Year
|9.49%
The current stock price of Grasim is ₹1877.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. This translates to a net change of -22.1, indicating a decrease of ₹22.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, a total of 9,342 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,900.05.
