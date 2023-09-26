Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1937.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1941.95 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's opening price was 1904.55, and the closing price was 1911.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1944, while the lowest price was 1904.55. The market capitalization of Grasim is 127,218.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1988.75, and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim on that day was 18,427 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1941.95, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1937.9

The current price of Grasim stock is 1941.95. It has experienced a 0.21% percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 4.05.

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.67%
3 Months7.14%
6 Months18.94%
YTD12.55%
1 Year14.28%
26 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1937.9, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹1911.25

The current price of Grasim stock is 1937.9, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 26.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value, increasing by 1.39% or 26.65.

26 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1911.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,427. The closing price for the shares was 1911.25.

