Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day, Grasim's opening price was ₹1904.55, and the closing price was ₹1911.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1944, while the lowest price was ₹1904.55. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹127,218.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1988.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim on that day was 18,427 shares.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1941.95. It has experienced a 0.21% percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 4.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.67%
|3 Months
|7.14%
|6 Months
|18.94%
|YTD
|12.55%
|1 Year
|14.28%
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1937.9, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 26.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value, increasing by 1.39% or ₹26.65.
