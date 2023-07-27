Grasim Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1828.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1835.05 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at ₹1836.6 and closed at ₹1828.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1848.65, while the lowest price was ₹1830. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹120,830.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1842.65, and the 52-week low is ₹1477.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Grasim was 7420.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:06:52 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1828.65 yesterday
On the last day, Grasim BSE had a trading volume of 7420 shares, with a closing price of ₹1828.65.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!