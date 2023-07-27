Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1828.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1835.05 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at 1836.6 and closed at 1828.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1848.65, while the lowest price was 1830. The market capitalization of Grasim is 120,830.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1842.65, and the 52-week low is 1477.2. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Grasim was 7420.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1828.65 yesterday

On the last day, Grasim BSE had a trading volume of 7420 shares, with a closing price of 1828.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.