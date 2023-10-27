comScore
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at 1854, up 0.24% from yesterday's 1849.65
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at ₹1854, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

16 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1849.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1854 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1872.05 and closed at 1877.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1873.3, while the lowest was 1839.8. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently 121,521.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2021.95, and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the day was 24,381 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:36:18 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed today at ₹1854, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

Grasim stock closed today at a price of 1854, which is a 0.24% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1849.65. The net change in the stock price is 4.35.

27 Oct 2023, 06:26:28 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8206.65-5.8-0.078750.06371.8236914.78
Grasim Industries1854.04.350.242021.951528.0122078.56
Shree Cement25476.253.450.2127284.8521000.091920.04
Ambuja Cements417.51.80.43598.15315.382900.69
Dalmia Bharat2043.027.651.372424.41515.538302.24
27 Oct 2023, 05:39:59 PM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is 1850.6 and the high price is 1870.3.

27 Oct 2023, 03:29:36 PM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1871.65 as against previous close of 1862.4

Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1855.9. The bid price is 1863.0 with a bid quantity of 950, while the offer price is 1863.45 with an offer quantity of 475. The open interest stands at 9,675,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:10:33 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1856.4, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

The current price of Grasim stock is 1856.4 with a percent change of 0.36. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 6.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 6.75 from the previous trading day.



27 Oct 2023, 02:31:31 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1857, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1857. There has been a 0.4% percent change, resulting in a net change of 7.35.

27 Oct 2023, 02:30:33 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8214.452.00.028750.06371.8237139.96
Grasim Industries1857.07.350.42021.951528.0122276.1
Shree Cement25610.7187.950.7427284.8521000.092405.33
Ambuja Cements418.953.250.78598.15315.383188.61
Dalmia Bharat2038.423.051.142424.41515.538216.0
27 Oct 2023, 02:18:56 PM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Grasim Industries reached a low of 1850.6 and a high of 1870.3 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:53:02 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1855.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

The current price of Grasim stock is 1855.35, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 5.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.



27 Oct 2023, 01:40:38 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1930.63
10 Days1956.30
20 Days1935.23
50 Days1883.34
100 Days1830.67
300 Days1742.89
27 Oct 2023, 01:11:25 PM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is 1851.15 and the high price is 1870.3.

27 Oct 2023, 01:00:06 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1853.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1853.5. There has been a 0.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.85.

27 Oct 2023, 12:58:09 PM IST



27 Oct 2023, 12:49:39 PM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1871.65 as against previous close of 1862.4

Grasim, an Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 1855.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1862.3, with an offer price of 1863.95. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 475. The stock's open interest is at a considerable 9695225.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:34:57 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8218.756.30.088750.06371.8237264.09
Grasim Industries1856.06.350.342021.951528.0122210.25
Shree Cement25417.35-5.4-0.0227284.8521000.091707.71
Ambuja Cements416.71.00.24598.15315.382741.84
Dalmia Bharat2037.9522.61.122424.41515.538207.56
27 Oct 2023, 12:29:43 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1853, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

The current price of Grasim stock is 1853. There has been a 0.18 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.35.

27 Oct 2023, 12:16:56 PM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is 1851.15 and the high price is 1870.3.

27 Oct 2023, 11:42:31 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8235.022.550.278750.06371.8237733.21
Grasim Industries1864.214.550.792021.951528.0122750.19
Shree Cement25408.6-14.15-0.0627284.8521000.091676.13
Ambuja Cements417.051.350.32598.15315.382811.33
Dalmia Bharat2044.128.751.432424.41515.538322.86
27 Oct 2023, 11:40:11 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1867.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

The current price of Grasim stock is 1867.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase. The net change in price is 17.4, suggesting a positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 11:26:08 AM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1871.65 as against previous close of 1862.4

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1859.6. The bid price stands at 1866.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1866.65. The offer quantity is 950, whereas the bid quantity is 9500. The open interest for Grasim stock is at 9693325.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:17:49 AM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Grasim Industries stock today is 1851.15 while the high price is 1870.3.

27 Oct 2023, 11:13:25 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1859.7, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1859.7. There has been a 0.54 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.05, which means the stock price has increased by 10.05 points. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in price.



27 Oct 2023, 10:31:40 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8201.45-11.0-0.138750.06371.8236764.67
Grasim Industries1861.0511.40.622021.951528.0122542.78
Shree Cement25443.220.450.0827284.8521000.091800.97
Ambuja Cements420.855.151.24598.15315.383565.88
Dalmia Bharat2034.7519.40.962424.41515.538147.57
27 Oct 2023, 10:21:42 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1854.8, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

The current price of Grasim stock is 1854.8. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.15.

27 Oct 2023, 10:20:27 AM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is 1851.15, while the high price is 1870.3.

27 Oct 2023, 10:07:13 AM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1871.65 as against previous close of 1862.4

Grasim, a leading stock in the market, is currently trading at a spot price of 1864.95. The bid price stands at 1871.6 with a bid quantity of 475. On the other hand, the offer price is 1873.05 with an offer quantity of 950. The stock has shown a significant open interest of 9675750, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:01:22 AM IST



27 Oct 2023, 09:58:18 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1852, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1877.95

As of the current data, the Grasim stock price is 1852 with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -25.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.38% and has experienced a net loss of 25.95.

27 Oct 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.43%
3 Months6.5%
6 Months8.71%
YTD7.31%
1 Year7.86%
27 Oct 2023, 09:23:00 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1852, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1877.95

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1852 with a -1.38 percent change and a net change of -25.95.

27 Oct 2023, 08:13:37 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1877.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Grasim on the BSE had a volume of 24,381 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,877.95.

