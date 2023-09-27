Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Grasim stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1937.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1958.35 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1946.2 and closed at 1937.9. The stock's high for the day was 1959.25 and the low was 1937.2. The company has a market capitalization of 128,560.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1988.75 and the 52-week low is 1528. There were a total of 22,977 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

