Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1946.2 and closed at ₹1937.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹1959.25 and the low was ₹1937.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹128,560.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1988.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. There were a total of 22,977 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is ₹1958.35, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 20.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% and the price has risen by 20.45 points.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 22,977. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹1,937.9.
