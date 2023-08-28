Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1779.85 and closed at ₹1777.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1782, while the lowest price was ₹1758.75. The market capitalization of Grasim was ₹116,508.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1867, while the 52-week low was ₹1528. The total BSE volume for Grasim shares was 9881.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1779.45, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1774.75
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1779.45 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% compared to its previous closing price. The net change is 4.7, indicating that the stock has gained 4.7 points from its previous closing price.
Grasim Live Updates
GRASIM INDUSTRIES
GRASIM INDUSTRIES
Grasim share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.82%
|3 Months
|1.34%
|6 Months
|12.76%
|YTD
|3.06%
|1 Year
|9.32%
Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1774.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1777.2
Grasim stock is currently trading at ₹1774.75 with a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by -0.14%. The net change in the stock price is -2.45, indicating a decrease of ₹2.45.
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1777.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 9881 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Grasim's shares was ₹1777.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!