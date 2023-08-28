comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 09:41:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.8 0.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.2 -0.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,778.65 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.6 0.06%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,569.05 0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge in positive trading session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge in positive trading session

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1774.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1779.45 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1779.85 and closed at 1777.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1782, while the lowest price was 1758.75. The market capitalization of Grasim was 116,508.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1867, while the 52-week low was 1528. The total BSE volume for Grasim shares was 9881.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:41:45 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1779.45, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1774.75

The current price of Grasim stock is 1779.45 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% compared to its previous closing price. The net change is 4.7, indicating that the stock has gained 4.7 points from its previous closing price.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32:10 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months1.34%
6 Months12.76%
YTD3.06%
1 Year9.32%
28 Aug 2023, 09:02:31 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1774.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1777.2

Grasim stock is currently trading at 1774.75 with a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by -0.14%. The net change in the stock price is -2.45, indicating a decrease of 2.45.

28 Aug 2023, 08:05:26 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1777.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 9881 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Grasim's shares was 1777.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App