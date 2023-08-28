Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1774.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1779.45 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1779.85 and closed at 1777.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1782, while the lowest price was 1758.75. The market capitalization of Grasim was 116,508.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1867, while the 52-week low was 1528. The total BSE volume for Grasim shares was 9881.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1779.45, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1774.75

The current price of Grasim stock is 1779.45 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% compared to its previous closing price. The net change is 4.7, indicating that the stock has gained 4.7 points from its previous closing price.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months1.34%
6 Months12.76%
YTD3.06%
1 Year9.32%
28 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1774.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1777.2

Grasim stock is currently trading at 1774.75 with a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by -0.14%. The net change in the stock price is -2.45, indicating a decrease of 2.45.

28 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1777.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 9881 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Grasim's shares was 1777.2.

