Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1779.85 and closed at ₹1777.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1782, while the lowest price was ₹1758.75. The market capitalization of Grasim was ₹116,508.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1867, while the 52-week low was ₹1528. The total BSE volume for Grasim shares was 9881.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1779.45 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% compared to its previous closing price. The net change is 4.7, indicating that the stock has gained 4.7 points from its previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.82%
|3 Months
|1.34%
|6 Months
|12.76%
|YTD
|3.06%
|1 Year
|9.32%
Grasim stock is currently trading at ₹1774.75 with a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by -0.14%. The net change in the stock price is -2.45, indicating a decrease of ₹2.45.
On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 9881 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Grasim's shares was ₹1777.2.
