Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1821.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1813.3 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1811.5 and closed at 1839.45. The stock reached a high of 1844.45 and a low of 1811.5. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at 119,566.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1848.65, while the 52-week low is 1477.2. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 16,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:16:01 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1813.3, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1821.85

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1813.3. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by 8.55.

28 Jul 2023, 09:05:56 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1815.85, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹1839.45

The current price of Grasim stock is 1815.85, with a percent change of -1.28 and a net change of -23.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value compared to its previous price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:11:28 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1839.45 yesterday

On the last day, Grasim BSE had a trading volume of 16,331 shares and closed at a price of 1,839.45.

