Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1811.5 and closed at ₹1839.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1844.45 and a low of ₹1811.5. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹119,566.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1848.65, while the 52-week low is ₹1477.2. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 16,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.