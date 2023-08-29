Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees gains in trading today
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1774.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1783.75 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1760.15 and closed at ₹1774.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1789, while the lowest price was ₹1760.15. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹117098.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 54871 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:00:53 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:05:28 AM IST
