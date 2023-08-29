Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1774.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1783.75 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1760.15 and closed at 1774.75. The highest price reached during the day was 1789, while the lowest price was 1760.15. The market capitalization of Grasim is 117098.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867, while the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 54871 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1783.75, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1774.75

The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is 1783.75, with a percent change of 0.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.51% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 9, meaning that the stock has increased by 9. Overall, this data suggests that Grasim stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

29 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1774.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 54,871. The closing price for the day was 1,774.75.

