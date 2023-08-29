Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1760.15 and closed at ₹1774.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1789, while the lowest price was ₹1760.15. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹117098.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 54871 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is ₹1783.75, with a percent change of 0.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.51% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 9, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹9. Overall, this data suggests that Grasim stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
