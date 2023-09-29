Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 1929.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1915.7 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

Grasim's stock opened at 1939.75 and closed at 1929.55. The stock's highest price for the day was 1939.75, while the lowest price was 1899.65. The market capitalization of Grasim is 125,761.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1988.75, and the 52-week low is 1528. On the BSE, a total of 9879 shares of Grasim were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1915.7, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1929.55

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1915.7. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.85, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

29 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1929.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9879. The closing price for the shares was 1929.55.

