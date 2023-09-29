Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Grasim's stock opened at ₹1939.75 and closed at ₹1929.55. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹1939.75, while the lowest price was ₹1899.65. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹125,761.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1988.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. On the BSE, a total of 9879 shares of Grasim were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1915.7. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.85, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9879. The closing price for the shares was ₹1929.55.
