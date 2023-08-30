Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Soars in Positive Trade
1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 1785.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1806 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Grasim's stock opened at ₹1797.95 and closed at ₹1785.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1806, while the lowest price was ₹1779.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹118,559.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1867 and ₹1528, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 21,282.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 08:25:03 AM IST
