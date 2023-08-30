comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Soars in Positive Trade

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 1785.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1806 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

Grasim's stock opened at 1797.95 and closed at 1785.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1806, while the lowest price was 1779.9. The company's market capitalization is 118,559.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1867 and 1528, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 21,282.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:35:00 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months1.06%
6 Months14.14%
YTD4.54%
1 Year8.28%
30 Aug 2023, 09:33:16 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:01:02 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1806, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1785.55

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1806, which is a 1.15 percent increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 20.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 08:25:03 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1785.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 21282. The closing price for the day was 1785.55.

