Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Soars in Positive Trade

Grasim's stock opened at ₹1797.95 and closed at ₹1785.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1806, while the lowest price was ₹1779.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹118,559.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1867 and ₹1528, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 21,282.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|1.06%
|6 Months
|14.14%
|YTD
|4.54%
|1 Year
|8.28%
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the stock price is ₹1806, which is a 1.15 percent increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 20.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 21282. The closing price for the day was ₹1785.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!