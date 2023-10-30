Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock surges with positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1849.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1854 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, the opening price for Grasim was 1855.05, while the closing price was 1849.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1870.3, and the lowest price was 1850.6. The market capitalization for Grasim is currently 1,21,653.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95, and the 52-week low is 1528. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,748.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.06%
3 Months5.56%
6 Months7.89%
YTD7.69%
1 Year7.63%
30 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1854, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1849.65

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1854. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.35.

30 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1849.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim BSE, there were a total of 10,748 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1,849.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.