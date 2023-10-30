Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock surges with positive trading results

On the last day of trading, the opening price for Grasim was ₹1855.05, while the closing price was ₹1849.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1870.3, and the lowest price was ₹1850.6. The market capitalization for Grasim is currently ₹1,21,653.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,748.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.06%
|3 Months
|5.56%
|6 Months
|7.89%
|YTD
|7.69%
|1 Year
|7.63%
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is ₹1854. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.35.
On the last day of trading for Grasim BSE, there were a total of 10,748 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1,849.65.
