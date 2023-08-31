Grasim Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1804.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1805 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1806 and closed at ₹1804.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1824.75, while the lowest price was ₹1801. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹118,493.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares was 66,979.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:06:49 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1804.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 66,979. The closing price for the day was ₹1804.65.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!