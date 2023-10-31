Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day, Grasim's open price was ₹1854.05 and the close price was ₹1854.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1881.1 and a low of ₹1828.15. The company's market capitalization is ₹123,309.86 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2021.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the day was 6383 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Grasim share price live: Price Analysis
31 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1898.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1878.6
Grasim stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1898.95, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 20.35.
31 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1854.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,383. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,854.55.