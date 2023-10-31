Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 1878.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1898.95 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's open price was 1854.05 and the close price was 1854.55. The stock reached a high of 1881.1 and a low of 1828.15. The company's market capitalization is 123,309.86 crore. The 52-week high is 2021.95 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the day was 6383 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.47%
3 Months5.41%
6 Months9.21%
YTD9.01%
1 Year11.55%
31 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1898.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1878.6

Grasim stock is currently trading at a price of 1898.95, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 20.35.

31 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1854.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,383. The closing price for the shares was 1,854.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.