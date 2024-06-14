Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 2457.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2488.3 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 2474.75 and closed at 2457.35. The high for the day was 2523.2 and the low was 2454.1. The market capitalization stood at 166219.12 crore. The 52-week high was 2499.95 and the 52-week low was 1691.24. The BSE volume for the day was 15503 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM IST Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 352.16% higher than yesterday

Grasim Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Grasim until 12 AM has increased by 352.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 2471.6, showing a 0.58% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

14 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM IST Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Grasim's stock price fluctuated between 2500.0 and 2479.1 in the last trading hour. The price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 2490.3 and 2478.35, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders with long positions may consider selling, while new investors could assess for potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12493.03Support 12472.13
Resistance 22506.97Support 22465.17
Resistance 32513.93Support 32451.23
14 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Grasim Short Term and Long Term Trends

Grasim Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Grasim share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

14 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2410.57
10 Days2380.93
20 Days2393.71
50 Days2337.69
100 Days2237.32
300 Days2093.63
14 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim trading at ₹2488.3, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹2457.35

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Grasim has surpassed the first resistance of 2471.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2494.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2494.95 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 Jun 2024, 11:52 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 354.38% higher than yesterday

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Grasim until 11 AM is 354.38% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 2495.15, showing a 1.54% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

14 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim's stock reached a peak of 2515.0 and a low of 2490.7 in the last trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 2499.07 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 2486.23 and 2474.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12514.6Support 12490.3
Resistance 22526.95Support 22478.35
Resistance 32538.9Support 32466.0
14 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim closed at ₹2457.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2523.2 & 2454.1 yesterday to end at 2457.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

