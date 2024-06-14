Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2474.75 and closed at ₹2457.35. The high for the day was ₹2523.2 and the low was ₹2454.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹166219.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2499.95 and the 52-week low was ₹1691.24. The BSE volume for the day was 15503 shares.
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Grasim until 12 AM has increased by 352.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹2471.6, showing a 0.58% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Grasim's stock price fluctuated between 2500.0 and 2479.1 in the last trading hour. The price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 2490.3 and 2478.35, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders with long positions may consider selling, while new investors could assess for potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2493.03
|Support 1
|2472.13
|Resistance 2
|2506.97
|Support 2
|2465.17
|Resistance 3
|2513.93
|Support 3
|2451.23
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Grasim share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2410.57
|10 Days
|2380.93
|20 Days
|2393.71
|50 Days
|2337.69
|100 Days
|2237.32
|300 Days
|2093.63
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Grasim has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2471.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2494.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2494.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Grasim until 11 AM is 354.38% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹2495.15, showing a 1.54% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim's stock reached a peak of 2515.0 and a low of 2490.7 in the last trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 2499.07 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 2486.23 and 2474.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2514.6
|Support 1
|2490.3
|Resistance 2
|2526.95
|Support 2
|2478.35
|Resistance 3
|2538.9
|Support 3
|2466.0
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2523.2 & ₹2454.1 yesterday to end at ₹2457.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend