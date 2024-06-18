Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2474.75, reached a high of ₹2523.2, and a low of ₹2454.1 before closing at ₹2457.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹164008.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2523.2 and a low of ₹1691.24. The BSE volume for the day was 23364 shares.
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price accompanied by a decrease in open interest for Grasim indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Grasim share price is at ₹2479.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2441.67 and ₹2510.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2441.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2510.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The current trading price of Grasim shares has increased by 0.30% to ₹2477.45 today. Over the past year, Grasim shares have surged by 39.97% to reach ₹2477.45, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.84%
|3 Months
|6.12%
|6 Months
|16.61%
|YTD
|16.22%
|1 Year
|39.97%
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Grasim on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2510.77
|Support 1
|2441.67
|Resistance 2
|2551.53
|Support 2
|2413.33
|Resistance 3
|2579.87
|Support 3
|2372.57
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 3.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2128.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1542 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2523.2 & ₹2454.1 yesterday to end at ₹2457.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend