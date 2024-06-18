Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 2470 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2479.15 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 2474.75, reached a high of 2523.2, and a low of 2454.1 before closing at 2457.35. The market capitalization stood at 164008.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 2523.2 and a low of 1691.24. The BSE volume for the day was 23364 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.19%

Grasim Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price accompanied by a decrease in open interest for Grasim indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Grasim trading at ₹2479.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹2470

Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Grasim share price is at 2479.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2441.67 and 2510.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2441.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2510.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The current trading price of Grasim shares has increased by 0.30% to 2477.45 today. Over the past year, Grasim shares have surged by 39.97% to reach 2477.45, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.84%
3 Months6.12%
6 Months16.61%
YTD16.22%
1 Year39.97%
18 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Grasim on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12510.77Support 12441.67
Resistance 22551.53Support 22413.33
Resistance 32579.87Support 32372.57
18 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 3.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2128.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy0001
    Hold3321
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim volume yesterday was 1566 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 900 k

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1542 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim closed at ₹2457.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2523.2 & 2454.1 yesterday to end at 2457.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

