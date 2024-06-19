Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Dips in Trading Today

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2470.1 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹2487.95 and the low was ₹2446.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹163264.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2523.2 and ₹1691.24 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8640 shares.
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Today, Grasim's share price dropped by 0.39% to reach ₹2447.35, while its peer companies are displaying a mixed performance. Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC are experiencing a decline, whereas Ultratech Cement is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|11131.5
|13.65
|0.12
|11276.05
|7940.55
|320796.38
|Grasim Industries
|2447.35
|-9.65
|-0.39
|2523.2
|1691.24
|162504.04
|Ambuja Cements
|666.9
|-6.8
|-1.01
|690.0
|404.0
|146563.01
|Shree Cement
|27415.95
|-36.1
|-0.13
|30710.15
|22601.3
|98918.8
|ACC
|2630.0
|-20.9
|-0.79
|2759.95
|1755.8
|49388.05
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.77%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Grasim indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Grasim trading at ₹2435.95, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹2457
Grasim Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Grasim has broken the first support of ₹2440.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2422.43. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2422.43 then there can be further negative price movement.
Grasim Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The Grasim share price has dropped by 0.22% and is currently trading at ₹2451.50. Over the past year, Grasim shares have seen a significant increase of 40.09% to ₹2451.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.44%
|3 Months
|5.32%
|6 Months
|16.48%
|YTD
|15.58%
|1 Year
|40.09%
Grasim Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Grasim on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2482.47
|Support 1
|2440.62
|Resistance 2
|2506.13
|Support 2
|2422.43
|Resistance 3
|2524.32
|Support 3
|2398.77
Grasim Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 3.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2128.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim volume yesterday was 476 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 926 k
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 467 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim closed at ₹2470 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2487.95 & ₹2446.1 yesterday to end at ₹2470. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend