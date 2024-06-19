Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 2457 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2435.95 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 2470.1 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 2487.95 and the low was 2446.1. The market capitalization stood at 163264.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2523.2 and 1691.24 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8640 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Today, Grasim's share price dropped by 0.39% to reach 2447.35, while its peer companies are displaying a mixed performance. Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC are experiencing a decline, whereas Ultratech Cement is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement11131.513.650.1211276.057940.55320796.38
Grasim Industries2447.35-9.65-0.392523.21691.24162504.04
Ambuja Cements666.9-6.8-1.01690.0404.0146563.01
Shree Cement27415.95-36.1-0.1330710.1522601.398918.8
ACC2630.0-20.9-0.792759.951755.849388.05
19 Jun 2024, 09:47 AM IST Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.77%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%

Grasim Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Grasim indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Grasim Share Price Live Updates: Grasim trading at ₹2435.95, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹2457

Grasim Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Grasim has broken the first support of 2440.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2422.43. If the stock price breaks the second support of 2422.43 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The Grasim share price has dropped by 0.22% and is currently trading at 2451.50. Over the past year, Grasim shares have seen a significant increase of 40.09% to 2451.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.44%
3 Months5.32%
6 Months16.48%
YTD15.58%
1 Year40.09%
19 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Grasim on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12482.47Support 12440.62
Resistance 22506.13Support 22422.43
Resistance 32524.32Support 32398.77
19 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 3.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2128.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy0001
    Hold3321
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim volume yesterday was 476 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 926 k

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 467 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim closed at ₹2470 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2487.95 & 2446.1 yesterday to end at 2470. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.