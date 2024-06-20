Grasim Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2463, reached a high of ₹2463, and a low of ₹2413.9 before closing at ₹2457. The market capitalization was ₹162,523.96 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2523.2 and a low of ₹1691.24. The BSE volume for the day was 9074 shares traded.
20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim closed at ₹2457 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2463 & ₹2413.9 yesterday to end at ₹2457. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend