Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Grasim Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 2457 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2447.65 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 2463, reached a high of 2463, and a low of 2413.9 before closing at 2457. The market capitalization was 162,523.96 crore, with a 52-week high of 2523.2 and a low of 1691.24. The BSE volume for the day was 9074 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim closed at ₹2457 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2463 & 2413.9 yesterday to end at 2457. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.