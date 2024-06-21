Grasim Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : Grasim's stock opened at ₹2440.05 and closed at ₹2447.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2504 and the low was ₹2435.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹166000.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2523.2 and the low was ₹1691.24. The BSE volume for the day was 21945 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Grasim on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2524.17
|Support 1
|2455.67
|Resistance 2
|2548.33
|Support 2
|2411.33
|Resistance 3
|2592.67
|Support 3
|2387.17
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 2.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2128.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1008 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Grasim Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2504 & ₹2435.5 yesterday to end at ₹2447.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend