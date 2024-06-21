Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 2447.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2500 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates

Grasim Share Price Today Live Updates : Grasim's stock opened at 2440.05 and closed at 2447.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2504 and the low was 2435.5. The market capitalization stands at 166000.0 crore. The 52-week high was 2523.2 and the low was 1691.24. The BSE volume for the day was 21945 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Grasim on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12524.17Support 12455.67
Resistance 22548.33Support 22411.33
Resistance 32592.67Support 32387.17
21 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 2.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2128.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy0001
    Hold3321
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim volume yesterday was 1030 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 952 k

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1008 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Grasim Share Price Today Live: Grasim closed at ₹2447.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Grasim Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2504 & 2435.5 yesterday to end at 2447.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

