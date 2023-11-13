Hello User
GSS Infotech share price Today Live Updates : GSS Infotech's stocks show positive growth

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
GSS Infotech stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 194.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198 per share. Investors should monitor GSS Infotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GSS Infotech

On the last day, GSS Infotech opened at a price of 199 and closed at 189.95. The stock had a high of 199 and a low of 190.05. The company has a market capitalization of 329.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 343 and the 52-week low is 176.2. On the BSE, a total of 953 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST GSS Infotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.66%
3 Months-0.27%
6 Months-5.05%
YTD-28.02%
1 Year-33.02%
13 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST GSS Infotech share price Today :GSS Infotech trading at ₹198, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹194.65

The current data of GSS Infotech stock shows that the price is 198, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.72% and has gained 3.35 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST GSS Infotech share price Live :GSS Infotech closed at ₹189.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech had a BSE volume of 953 shares. The closing price for the stock was 189.95.

