GSS Infotech share price Today Live Updates : GSS Infotech's stocks show positive growth

On the last day, GSS Infotech opened at a price of ₹199 and closed at ₹189.95. The stock had a high of ₹199 and a low of ₹190.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹329.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹343 and the 52-week low is ₹176.2. On the BSE, a total of 953 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.66%
|3 Months
|-0.27%
|6 Months
|-5.05%
|YTD
|-28.02%
|1 Year
|-33.02%
The current data of GSS Infotech stock shows that the price is ₹198, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.72% and has gained 3.35 points.
