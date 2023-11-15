Hello User
GSS Infotech Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GSS Infotech stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 194.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.6 per share. Investors should monitor GSS Infotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GSS Infotech

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech opened at 198 and closed at 194.65. The stock had a high of 198 and a low of 190.65. The market capitalization of the company is 327.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 343 and the 52-week low is 176.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST GSS Infotech share price Live :GSS Infotech closed at ₹194.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech had a volume of 7594 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 194.65.

