GSS Infotech Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech opened at ₹198 and closed at ₹194.65. The stock had a high of ₹198 and a low of ₹190.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹327.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹343 and the 52-week low is ₹176.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.