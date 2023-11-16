GSS Infotech share price Today Live Updates : GSS Infotech Stock Plummeting in Today's Trading

On the last day, the GSS Infotech stock opened at ₹193.65 and closed at ₹194.35. The stock had a high of ₹195 and a low of ₹188. The market capitalization of GSS Infotech is ₹323.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹343, while the 52-week low is ₹176.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|3 Months
|0.55%
|6 Months
|-3.65%
|YTD
|-27.42%
|1 Year
|-41.3%
The current data of GSS Infotech stock shows that the price is at ₹191.25. There has been a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, which means the stock has decreased by 3.1 units.
On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech had a volume of 14,853 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹194.35.
