GSS Infotech share price Today Live Updates : GSS Infotech Stock Plummeting in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
GSS Infotech stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 194.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.25 per share. Investors should monitor GSS Infotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GSS Infotech

On the last day, the GSS Infotech stock opened at 193.65 and closed at 194.35. The stock had a high of 195 and a low of 188. The market capitalization of GSS Infotech is 323.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 343, while the 52-week low is 176.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST GSS Infotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.54%
3 Months0.55%
6 Months-3.65%
YTD-27.42%
1 Year-41.3%
16 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST GSS Infotech share price Today :GSS Infotech trading at ₹191.25, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹194.35

The current data of GSS Infotech stock shows that the price is at 191.25. There has been a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, which means the stock has decreased by 3.1 units.

16 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST GSS Infotech share price Live :GSS Infotech closed at ₹194.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech had a volume of 14,853 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 194.35.

