GSS Infotech share price Today Live Updates : GSS Infotech Stock Plummeting in Today's Trading

On the last day, the GSS Infotech stock opened at ₹193.65 and closed at ₹194.35. The stock had a high of ₹195 and a low of ₹188. The market capitalization of GSS Infotech is ₹323.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹343, while the 52-week low is ₹176.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.