GSS Infotech share price Today Live Updates : GSS Infotech Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech opened at ₹195.8 and closed at ₹191.25. The stock reached a high of ₹195.8 and a low of ₹186.4. The market capitalization stood at 320.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹343 and a 52-week low of ₹176.2. The BSE volume for the day was 5073 shares.
The current day's high and low for GSS Infotech stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹189.5 Today's high price: ₹194.9
The current price of GSS Infotech stock is ₹190.8, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.94%
|3 Months
|-1.18%
|6 Months
|-4.95%
|YTD
|-28.27%
|1 Year
|-42.3%
The current data for GSS Infotech stock shows that the price is ₹194.9, with a 3.09% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech had a BSE volume of 5073 shares with a closing price of ₹191.25.
