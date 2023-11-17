Hello User
GSS Infotech share price Today Live Updates : GSS Infotech Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GSS Infotech stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 189.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.8 per share. Investors should monitor GSS Infotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GSS Infotech

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech opened at 195.8 and closed at 191.25. The stock reached a high of 195.8 and a low of 186.4. The market capitalization stood at 320.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 343 and a 52-week low of 176.2. The BSE volume for the day was 5073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST GSS Infotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low for GSS Infotech stock is as follows: Today's low price: 189.5 Today's high price: 194.9

17 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST GSS Infotech Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST GSS Infotech share price update :GSS Infotech trading at ₹190.8, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹189.05

The current price of GSS Infotech stock is 190.8, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

17 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST GSS Infotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.94%
3 Months-1.18%
6 Months-4.95%
YTD-28.27%
1 Year-42.3%
17 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST GSS Infotech share price Today :GSS Infotech trading at ₹194.9, up 3.09% from yesterday's ₹189.05

The current data for GSS Infotech stock shows that the price is 194.9, with a 3.09% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:48 AM IST GSS Infotech share price Live :GSS Infotech closed at ₹191.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech had a BSE volume of 5073 shares with a closing price of 191.25.

