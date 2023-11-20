GSS Infotech Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech opened at ₹194.9 and closed at ₹189.05. The stock reached a high of ₹194.9 and a low of ₹186.35 during the day. The market capitalization of GSS Infotech is ₹317.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹343 and the 52-week low is ₹176.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9942 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST
GSS Infotech share price Live :GSS Infotech closed at ₹189.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for GSS Infotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 9942. The closing price for the stock was ₹189.05.