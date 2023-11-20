Hello User
GSS Infotech Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GSS Infotech stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 189.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.7 per share. Investors should monitor GSS Infotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GSS Infotech

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech opened at 194.9 and closed at 189.05. The stock reached a high of 194.9 and a low of 186.35 during the day. The market capitalization of GSS Infotech is 317.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 343 and the 52-week low is 176.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST GSS Infotech share price Live :GSS Infotech closed at ₹189.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GSS Infotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 9942. The closing price for the stock was 189.05.

