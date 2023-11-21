Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GSS Infotech share price Today Live Updates : GSS Infotech's Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GSS Infotech stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 188.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189 per share. Investors should monitor GSS Infotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GSS Infotech

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech's stock opened at 189.75 and closed at 187.45. The stock reached a high of 191.5 and a low of 185.9 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 319.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 343 and its 52-week low is 176.2. On the BSE, a total of 3,611 shares of GSS Infotech were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST GSS Infotech share price live: Today's Price range

The GSS Infotech stock had a low price of 184 and a high price of 191.5 for the day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST GSS Infotech Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST GSS Infotech share price update :GSS Infotech trading at ₹189, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹188.1

The current data for GSS Infotech stock shows that the price is 189, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% and the price has increased by 0.9.

21 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST GSS Infotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.54%
3 Months-5.09%
6 Months-4.38%
YTD-29.27%
1 Year-42.59%
21 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST GSS Infotech share price Today :GSS Infotech trading at ₹188.6, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current data of GSS Infotech stock shows that the stock price is 188.6 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.61% and has seen a net increase of 1.15 points. It is important to note that this summary is based on the current data and may be subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

21 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST GSS Infotech share price Live :GSS Infotech closed at ₹187.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GSS Infotech on the BSE, a total volume of 3611 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 187.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.