GSS Infotech share price Today Live Updates : GSS Infotech's Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, GSS Infotech's stock opened at ₹189.75 and closed at ₹187.45. The stock reached a high of ₹191.5 and a low of ₹185.9 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹319.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹343 and its 52-week low is ₹176.2. On the BSE, a total of 3,611 shares of GSS Infotech were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.54%
|3 Months
|-5.09%
|6 Months
|-4.38%
|YTD
|-29.27%
|1 Year
|-42.59%
On the last day of trading for GSS Infotech on the BSE, a total volume of 3611 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹187.45.
