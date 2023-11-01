Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day, the Gujarat Gas Company opened at ₹411.85 and closed at ₹410.8. The stock had a high of ₹412.75 and a low of ₹404.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,213.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹539 and the 52-week low is ₹397.2. The BSE volume for the day was 71,898 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company closed at ₹410.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,898. The closing price of the stock was recorded at ₹410.8.