Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat Gas Company stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 409.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404.95 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Gas Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat Gas Company

On the last day, the Gujarat Gas Company opened at 409.55 and closed at 409.85. The stock had a high of 409.55 and a low of 402.3. The company has a market capitalization of 27,876.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 539 and the 52-week low is 397.2. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 38,739 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company closed at ₹409.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 38,739. The closing price for the stock was 409.85.

