Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, the Gujarat Gas Company opened at ₹409.55 and closed at ₹409.85. The stock had a high of ₹409.55 and a low of ₹402.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹27,876.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹539 and the 52-week low is ₹397.2. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 38,739 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST
