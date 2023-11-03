Hello User
Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat Gas Company stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 408.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.35 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Gas Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat Gas Company

On the last day, Gujarat Gas Company opened at 405.1 and closed at 404.95. The stock reached a high of 410.65 and a low of 405.1. The market capitalization of the company is 28,113.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 539, while the 52-week low is 397.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company November futures opened at 416.85 as against previous close of 411.05

Gujarat Gas Company is currently trading at a spot price of 417.7. The bid price is 418.8 and the offer price is 419.0. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is 1250. The open interest stands at 8520000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Gujarat Gas Company stock reached a low of 414.55 and a high of 422.

03 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price update :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹418.35, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹408.15

The stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is currently trading at 418.35, which represents a 2.5% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.2, indicating a positive movement.

03 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.1%
3 Months-8.65%
6 Months-13.72%
YTD-16.01%
1 Year-21.8%
03 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Today :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹420, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹408.15

The current data of Gujarat Gas Company stock shows that the price is 420, which is a 2.9% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock is 11.85 points.

03 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company closed at ₹404.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 27,336. The closing price for the stock was 404.95.

