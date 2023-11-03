Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Gujarat Gas Company opened at ₹405.1 and closed at ₹404.95. The stock reached a high of ₹410.65 and a low of ₹405.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,113.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹539, while the 52-week low is ₹397.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,336 shares.
Gujarat Gas Company is currently trading at a spot price of 417.7. The bid price is 418.8 and the offer price is 419.0. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is 1250. The open interest stands at 8520000.
The Gujarat Gas Company stock reached a low of ₹414.55 and a high of ₹422.
The stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is currently trading at ₹418.35, which represents a 2.5% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.2, indicating a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.1%
|3 Months
|-8.65%
|6 Months
|-13.72%
|YTD
|-16.01%
|1 Year
|-21.8%
The current data of Gujarat Gas Company stock shows that the price is ₹420, which is a 2.9% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock is 11.85 points.
