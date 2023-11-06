Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company's Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the Gujarat Gas Company had an open price of ₹414.95 and a close price of ₹408.15. The stock had a high of ₹423.15 and a low of ₹414.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,857.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹539 and the 52-week low is ₹397.2. The stock had a trading volume of 108,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.