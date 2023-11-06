Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company's Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the Gujarat Gas Company had an open price of ₹414.95 and a close price of ₹408.15. The stock had a high of ₹423.15 and a low of ₹414.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,857.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹539 and the 52-week low is ₹397.2. The stock had a trading volume of 108,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is ₹420. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, which means the stock price has increased by 0.8 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 108,703. The closing price for the shares was ₹408.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!