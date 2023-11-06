Hello User
Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company's Stock Surges in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Gujarat Gas Company stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 419.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 420 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Gas Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat Gas Company

On the last day of trading, the Gujarat Gas Company had an open price of 414.95 and a close price of 408.15. The stock had a high of 423.15 and a low of 414.55. The market capitalization of the company is 28,857.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 539 and the 52-week low is 397.2. The stock had a trading volume of 108,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Today :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹420, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹419.2

06 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company closed at ₹408.15 on last trading day

