Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat Gas Company stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 560 per share. The stock is currently trading at 557.3 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Gas Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat Gas Company Stock Price Today

Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat Gas Company opened at 580 and closed at 582.3. The stock's high for the day was 584.95, while the low was 558.5. The company's market capitalization is 38,549.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620.6, and the 52-week low is 397.2. The BSE volume for the day was 27,738 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company February futures opened at 561.7 as against previous close of 563.25

Gujarat Gas Company's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 557.5. The bid price is 559.1, while the offer price is 560.15. The offer quantity stands at 1250, with the same bid quantity. The stock has an open interest of 6528750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price NSE Live :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹557.3, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹560

The current stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is 557.3, with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -2.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and the company's value has decreased by 2.7.

13 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.08%
3 Months22.4%
6 Months22.72%
YTD21.44%
1 Year16.69%
13 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹560, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹582.3

The current data of Gujarat Gas Company stock shows that its price is 560, with a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -22.3. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. The exact reason for this decrease in value is not provided in the data.

Click here for Gujarat Gas Company Board Meetings

13 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price update :Gujarat Gas Company closed at ₹582.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Gujarat Gas Company recorded a total volume of 27,738 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 582.3.

