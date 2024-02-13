Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company stocks plunge in trading today

Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat Gas Company opened at ₹580 and closed at ₹582.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹584.95, while the low was ₹558.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹38,549.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6, and the 52-week low is ₹397.2. The BSE volume for the day was 27,738 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Gujarat Gas Company's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 557.5. The bid price is 559.1, while the offer price is 560.15. The offer quantity stands at 1250, with the same bid quantity. The stock has an open interest of 6528750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is ₹557.3, with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -2.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and the company's value has decreased by ₹2.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.08%
|3 Months
|22.4%
|6 Months
|22.72%
|YTD
|21.44%
|1 Year
|16.69%
The current data of Gujarat Gas Company stock shows that its price is ₹560, with a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -22.3. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. The exact reason for this decrease in value is not provided in the data.
Click here for Gujarat Gas Company Board Meetings
On the last day of trading, Gujarat Gas Company recorded a total volume of 27,738 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹582.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!