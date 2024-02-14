Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company saw an open price of ₹559.85 and a close price of ₹560. The stock reached a high of ₹566.75 and a low of ₹556.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,567.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹620.6, while the 52-week low was ₹397.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,421 shares.
The stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is currently ₹553.5. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.9.
The Gujarat Gas Company stock reached a low of ₹512.6 and a high of ₹555.75 today.
Gujarat Gas Company, currently trading at a spot price of 549.7, has a bid price of 550.8 and an offer price of 551.4. The offer quantity stands at 1250, while the bid quantity is also 1250. The stock has an open interest of 6542500.
Gujarat Gas Company's stock price is currently at ₹549.45, reflecting a percent change of -2.13. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.13%. The net change is -11.95, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by ₹11.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.8%
|3 Months
|21.84%
|6 Months
|22.99%
|YTD
|21.71%
|1 Year
|15.9%
The current data for Gujarat Gas Company stock shows that the price is ₹560.25 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is 0.25 points.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,421. The closing price for the shares was ₹560.
