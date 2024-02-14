Hello User
Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat Gas Company stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 561.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 553.5 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Gas Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat Gas Company Stock Price Today

Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company saw an open price of 559.85 and a close price of 560. The stock reached a high of 566.75 and a low of 556.6. The market capitalization of the company is 38,567.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 620.6, while the 52-week low was 397.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price NSE Live :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹553.5, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹561.4

The stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is currently 553.5. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.9, suggesting a decrease of 7.9.

14 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Gujarat Gas Company stock reached a low of 512.6 and a high of 555.75 today.

14 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company February futures opened at 533.5 as against previous close of 563.2

Gujarat Gas Company, currently trading at a spot price of 549.7, has a bid price of 550.8 and an offer price of 551.4. The offer quantity stands at 1250, while the bid quantity is also 1250. The stock has an open interest of 6542500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price update :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹549.45, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹561.4

Gujarat Gas Company's stock price is currently at 549.45, reflecting a percent change of -2.13. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.13%. The net change is -11.95, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by 11.95.

14 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.8%
3 Months21.84%
6 Months22.99%
YTD21.71%
1 Year15.9%
14 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Today :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹560.25, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹560

The current data for Gujarat Gas Company stock shows that the price is 560.25 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is 0.25 points.

14 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company closed at ₹560 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,421. The closing price for the shares was 560.

