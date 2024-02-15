Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company shares plummet in trading today

Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Today : The Gujarat Gas Company's stock opened at ₹525.05 and closed at ₹561.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹562.3 and a low of ₹512.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹38,659.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹620.6 and ₹397.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 115,012 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is ₹559.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.1.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 115,012. The closing price for the stock was ₹561.4.
