Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat Gas Company stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 559.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.7 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Gas Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat Gas Company Stock Price Today

Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Today : The Gujarat Gas Company's stock opened at 525.05 and closed at 561.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 562.3 and a low of 512.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 38,659.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 620.6 and 397.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 115,012 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Today :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹559.7, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹559.8

The current stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is 559.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.1.

15 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company closed at ₹561.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 115,012. The closing price for the stock was 561.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!