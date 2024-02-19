Hello User
Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat Gas Company stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -6.1 %. The stock closed at 580.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 545.4 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Gas Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat Gas Company Stock Price Today

Gujarat Gas Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat Gas Company's stock opened at 570.7 and closed at 580.85. The highest price reached during the day was 570.7, while the lowest was 542. The market cap stood at 37,544.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 620.6 and a 52-week low of 397.2. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 263,847 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company closed at ₹580.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 263,847 shares with a closing price of 580.85.

