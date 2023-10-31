comScore
Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company Faces Bearish Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company Faces Bearish Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Livemint

Gujarat Gas Company stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 410.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.4 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Gas Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat Gas CompanyPremium
Gujarat Gas Company

On the last day, the open price of Gujarat Gas Company was 411.85, the close price was 410.8, the high was 412.75, and the low was 405.2. The market cap of the company was 27,989.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 539, while the 52-week low was 397.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9,714 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 01:19:16 PM IST

31 Oct 2023, 01:00:17 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Company Live Updates

31 Oct 2023, 01:00:06 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Company share price NSE Live :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹406.4, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹410.8

The current data for Gujarat Gas Company stock shows that the price is 406.4. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, meaning the stock has decreased by 4.4.

31 Oct 2023, 12:56:54 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Company October futures opened at 411.2 as against previous close of 411.2

Gujarat Gas Company is currently trading at a spot price of 406.65. The bid price stands at 407.7, while the offer price is 408.05. The offer quantity is 1250, matched by the same bid quantity. The open interest for the stock is 8,997,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Oct 2023, 12:34:23 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹406.85, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹410.8

The current stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is 406.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.96, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -3.95, which also reflects a decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Gujarat Gas Company Profit Loss

31 Oct 2023, 12:32:13 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India116.75-1.9-1.6132.4587.976764.29
Adani Total Gas572.28.51.513998.35521.9562931.13
Gujarat Gas Company406.85-3.95-0.96539.0397.228007.15
Indraprastha Gas386.01.00.26515.55381.027020.03
Gujarat State Petronet271.2-2.85-1.04310.6219.415301.41
31 Oct 2023, 12:12:00 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Gujarat Gas Company stock reached a low price of 405.2 and a high price of 412.75 on the current day.

31 Oct 2023, 12:05:35 PM IST

Top active options for Gujarat Gas Company

Top active call options for Gujarat Gas Company at 31 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.55 (-11.43%) & 0.3 (+200.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Gujarat Gas Company at 31 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.45 (+19.86%) & 12.95 (+16.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Oct 2023, 11:40:20 AM IST

Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company closed at ₹410.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 9,714 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 410.8.

