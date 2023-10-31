Gujarat Gas Company share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Gas Company Faces Bearish Trading Session

On the last day, the open price of Gujarat Gas Company was ₹411.85, the close price was ₹410.8, the high was ₹412.75, and the low was ₹405.2. The market cap of the company was ₹27,989.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹539, while the 52-week low was ₹397.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9,714 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Gujarat Gas Company Live Updates GUJARAT GAS COMPANY More Information

Gujarat Gas Company share price NSE Live :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹406.4, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹410.8 The current data for Gujarat Gas Company stock shows that the price is ₹406.4. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹4.4.

Gujarat Gas Company October futures opened at 411.2 as against previous close of 411.2 Gujarat Gas Company is currently trading at a spot price of 406.65. The bid price stands at 407.7, while the offer price is 408.05. The offer quantity is 1250, matched by the same bid quantity. The open interest for the stock is 8,997,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company trading at ₹406.85, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹410.8 The current stock price of Gujarat Gas Company is ₹406.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.96, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -3.95, which also reflects a decrease in the stock price. Click here for Gujarat Gas Company Profit Loss

Gujarat Gas Company share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap GAIL India 116.75 -1.9 -1.6 132.45 87.9 76764.29 Adani Total Gas 572.2 8.5 1.51 3998.35 521.95 62931.13 Gujarat Gas Company 406.85 -3.95 -0.96 539.0 397.2 28007.15 Indraprastha Gas 386.0 1.0 0.26 515.55 381.0 27020.03 Gujarat State Petronet 271.2 -2.85 -1.04 310.6 219.4 15301.41

Top active options for Gujarat Gas Company Top active call options for Gujarat Gas Company at 31 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.55 (-11.43%) & ₹0.3 (+200.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Gujarat Gas Company at 31 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.45 (+19.86%) & ₹12.95 (+16.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Gujarat Gas Company share price Live :Gujarat Gas Company closed at ₹410.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Gujarat Gas Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 9,714 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹410.8.