Wed Oct 11 2023 11:22:45
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Gujarat Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Hotels sees positive trading day
Gujarat Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Hotels sees positive trading day

2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat Hotels stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 157.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the Gujarat Hotels stock opened at 157.6 and closed at 157.7. The highest price reached during the day was 159.6, while the lowest price was 154.3. The market capitalization of Gujarat Hotels is currently 60.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 170.8 and 117.65 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 245.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 11:20:09 AM IST

Gujarat Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The Gujarat Hotels stock had a low price of 154.3 and a high price of 159.6 on the current day.

11 Oct 2023, 11:15:59 AM IST

Gujarat Hotels share price update :Gujarat Hotels trading at ₹159, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹157.7

The current data for Gujarat Hotels stock shows that the price is 159, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or 1.3 points.

11 Oct 2023, 10:28:26 AM IST

Gujarat Hotels share price NSE Live :Gujarat Hotels trading at ₹158.95, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹157.7

The current stock price of Gujarat Hotels is 158.95, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 10:13:53 AM IST

11 Oct 2023, 09:59:05 AM IST

Gujarat Hotels Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:41:01 AM IST

Gujarat Hotels share price Live :Gujarat Hotels closed at ₹157.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat Hotels on the BSE, a total of 245 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 157.7.

