Gujarat Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Hotels sees positive trading day

On the last day, the Gujarat Hotels stock opened at ₹157.6 and closed at ₹157.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹159.6, while the lowest price was ₹154.3. The market capitalization of Gujarat Hotels is currently ₹60.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.8 and ₹117.65 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 245.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.