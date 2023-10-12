Hello User
Gujarat Hotels Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat Hotels stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 157.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat Hotels

On the last day of trading, the open price for Gujarat Hotels was 157.6 and the close price was 157.7. The stock reached a high of 159.6 and a low of 154.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Gujarat Hotels is 60.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.8 and the 52-week low is 117.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Gujarat Hotels share price Live :Gujarat Hotels closed at ₹157.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Gujarat Hotels on the BSE was 732 shares. The closing price for these shares was 157.7.

