Gujarat Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Hotels stocks plunge on the stock market

The last day of trading for Gujarat Hotels saw the stock open at ₹159 and close at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹160.5 and a low of ₹156 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹59.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.8 and the 52-week low is ₹117.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.