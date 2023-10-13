Gujarat Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Hotels stocks plunge on the stock market

The last day of trading for Gujarat Hotels saw the stock open at ₹159 and close at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹160.5 and a low of ₹156 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹59.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.8 and the 52-week low is ₹117.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,788 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Gujarat Hotels is currently at ₹157.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.
On the last day, Gujarat Hotels had a trading volume of 2,788 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹159.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!