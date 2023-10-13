Hello User
Gujarat Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat Hotels stocks plunge on the stock market

2 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Gujarat Hotels stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 158.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.75 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Gujarat Hotels saw the stock open at 159 and close at the same price. The stock reached a high of 160.5 and a low of 156 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 59.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.8 and the 52-week low is 117.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Gujarat Hotels share price Today :Gujarat Hotels trading at ₹157.75, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹158.45

The stock price of Gujarat Hotels is currently at 157.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Gujarat Hotels share price Live :Gujarat Hotels closed at ₹159 on last trading day

On the last day, Gujarat Hotels had a trading volume of 2,788 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 159.

