Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 188.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.45 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 190.4 and closed at 188.95. The stock reached a high of 194.95 and a low of 190.25. The market capitalization of GSFC is 7628.85 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 215.45 and a 52-week low of 116.1. On the BSE, GSFC had a trading volume of 158,780 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 158,780. The closing price of the stock was 188.95.

