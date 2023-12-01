Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹190.4 and closed at ₹188.95. The stock reached a high of ₹194.95 and a low of ₹190.25. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹7628.85 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹215.45 and a 52-week low of ₹116.1. On the BSE, GSFC had a trading volume of 158,780 shares.

