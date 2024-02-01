Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals was ₹302.25, and the close price was ₹301.55. The stock had a high of ₹303.5 and a low of ₹295.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,924.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹322.45 and ₹116.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 401,641 shares.

