Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 301.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.25 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals was 302.25, and the close price was 301.55. The stock had a high of 303.5 and a low of 295.6. The market capitalization of the company is 11,924.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 322.45 and 116.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 401,641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹301.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a trading volume of 401,641 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 301.55.

