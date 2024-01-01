Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) had an open price of ₹246.8 and a close price of ₹245.35. The stock reached a high of ₹247.6 and a low of ₹239 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹9621.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.6, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 228,088 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.