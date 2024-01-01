Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 3.81 %. The stock closed at 241.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250.65 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) had an open price of 246.8 and a close price of 245.35. The stock reached a high of 247.6 and a low of 239 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is 9621.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.6, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 228,088 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹250.65, up 3.81% from yesterday's ₹241.45

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 3.81%, with a net change of 9.2.

01 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.91%
3 Months26.82%
6 Months47.28%
YTD72.74%
1 Year75.37%
01 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹241.45, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹245.35

The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is 241.45. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, which means the stock has decreased by 3.9.

01 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹245.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 228,088. The closing price for the stock was 245.35.

