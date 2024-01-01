Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) had an open price of ₹246.8 and a close price of ₹245.35. The stock reached a high of ₹247.6 and a low of ₹239 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹9621.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.6, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 228,088 shares on the BSE.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 3.81%, with a net change of 9.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.91%
|3 Months
|26.82%
|6 Months
|47.28%
|YTD
|72.74%
|1 Year
|75.37%
The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹241.45. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.9.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 228,088. The closing price for the stock was ₹245.35.
