Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 13.34 %. The stock closed at 241.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.65 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw the open price and close price both at 241.45. The stock had a high of 284.05 and a low of 241. The company's market capitalization is 10,904.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 247.6 and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,110,029 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹241.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a trading volume of 2,110,029 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 241.45.

