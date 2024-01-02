Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw the open price and close price both at ₹241.45. The stock had a high of ₹284.05 and a low of ₹241. The company's market capitalization is ₹10,904.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹247.6 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,110,029 shares.

