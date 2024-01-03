Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw an open price of ₹275 and a close price of ₹273.65. The stock reached a high of ₹293.6 and a low of ₹271.4. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹11,410.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹284.05, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,492,237 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.